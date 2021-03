WorldView: Nearly 300 kidnapped Nigerian girls released Nearly 300 schoolgirls kidnapped by gunmen in Nigeria have been released, while hundreds of protesters in Hong Kong turned out to support arrested pro-democracy activists. Two Americans have been extradited to Japan for allegedly helping Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee, and the U.S. is expected issue new sanctions against Russia. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins "CBSN AM" with the headlines.