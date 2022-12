USA men's soccer star Antonee Robinson consoles Iran player in heartwarming moment at World Cup USA men's national soccer player Antonee Robinson spoke to Anne-Maire Green on "CBS News Mornings" about the moment he consoled an Iranian player after the U.S.'s 1-0 victory at the World Cup. He also spoke about how Team USA is feeling going into Saturday's match against the Netherlands and whether Christian Pulisic will be fit to play.