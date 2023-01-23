Women’s March protests held nationwide

CBS News App
Jan. 6 Probe
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Deadly dance studio shooting rocks Monterey Park residents
Former FBI official charged with violating Russia sanctions, money laundering
Man who put feet up on Pelosi's desk guilty in Jan. 6 case
China's COVID surge casts a shadow over the Lunar New Year travel rush
Democrat Ruben Gallego announces challenge to Kyrsten Sinema for Senate
"El Chapo" aide known as "The Engineer" pleads guilty to U.S. drug charges
Newborn right whale calf found dead under North Carolina pier
Ex-NFL star Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after rescuing kids from lake
Radio signal nearly 9 billion light-years away from Earth detected
Walmart just slashed the price on this 2-in-1 Shark cordless vacuum and mop
How to file your taxes for free this year and every year
Microsoft pouring billions into ChatGPT-maker OpenAI
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home, kitchen and more
Best deals at Walmart this week ahead of Valentine's Day
How to get the best pet insurance
Where to find Stanley cups in stock and more of the best water bottles of 2023
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, reveals she has a daughter
Hells Angels go on trial over alleged organized crime ring in Spain
Jeffries taps Schiff, Swalwell for House Intel despite McCarthy vow to block
How to create your retirement "glide path"
What to pack on your next cruise
Why some Americans may get a smaller tax refund this year
7 surprising, funny and unusual Valentine's Day 2023 gifts
Pakistan left in dark as grid fails to recover from overnight power cut
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Women’s March protests held nationwide
Thousands of people took part in demonstrations across dozens of U.S. cities Sunday, rallying on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that the Supreme Court overturned last summer — and protesters say they will keep fighting.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On