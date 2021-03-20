Live

Woman donates "Ruby" to Corvette Museum

Lynda Patterson donated her 40th Anniversary Corvette, "Ruby" to the Corvette Museum where a sinkhole recently swallowed up 8 cars. "Ruby" had belonged to Lynda and her husband Mike who died from a brain tumor in 2012.
