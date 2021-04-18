Live

Witness describes horror of nightclub attack

A surviving witness from the Pulse nightclub attack the club as a "second home" and "a family." CBSN anchor Josh Elliott joins Elaine Quijano with more on the survivor's story and what the club meant to him and the community.
