Will Tesla's low-cost Model 3 be ready by Friday? Tesla's long-awaited, affordable electric car could start rolling off the assembly line on Friday. Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk tweeted the new Model 3 passed its regulatory requirements ahead of schedule. Editor-in-chief of automotive site Roadshow, Tim Stevens, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the importance of a successful rollout and the key differences between this model and Tesla's other cars.