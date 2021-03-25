Live

Will Ebola finally collide with modern medicine?

Dr. William Schaffner, chairman of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Vanderbilt University, and Dr. Jon LaPook report on the Ebola crisis as 3,000 U.S. military personnel head to West Africa to help combat the epidemic.
