Live

Watch CBSN Live

Will Biden join 2016 White House race?

The 2016 presidential race accelerates as candidates stake out strong positions. CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett and Real Clear Politics National Reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns talk to CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.