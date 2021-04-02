Live

Watch CBSN Live

Widespread power outage irritates D.C.

A widespread power outage snarled traffic and forced evacuations across Washington D.C. on Tuesday. As Julianna Goldman reports, the utility company Pepco blamed the "dip in voltage" on a transmission line at a Maryland substation.
