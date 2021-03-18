Live

Watch CBSN Live

Why is Malaysia Airlines search taking so long?

For an unknown reason, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370's transponder, which sends out location information to radar stations, apparently stopped working. Dozens of ships are using a precise technique to try to find the missing plane. Chip Reid reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.