Why April's hiring numbers are lower than expected The U.S. gained far fewer jobs than expected last month, grounding hopes of a speedy economic recovery even as more of the country gets vaccinated. Economists predicted the country gained around a million jobs in April, but instead only 266,000 jobs were added. Sean Sullivan, a CBS News political contributor and White House reporter for the Washington Post, and Terry Haines, founder of independent consultancy Pangaea Policy, spoke to CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the Labor Department's report and what it means for President Biden's hopes of passing his jobs and families plans.