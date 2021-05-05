Why Apple's Face ID feature is a security "compromise" Apple executives unveiled the iPhone X this week along with a new facial recognition feature called Face ID. The iPhone's newest security feature, which uses a 3D scan of the user's face to unlock the phone, is also raising questions about privacy and security. Senior writer for Wired magazine Andy Greenberg joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss whether the technology can be tricked and why using a six-digit passcode is more secure than anything else.