White House responds to Trump friend's claim he may fire Robert Mueller White House press secretary Sean Spicer said President Trump's friend, Christopher Ruddy, did not speak with the president on the topic directly and that only Mr. Trump's attorneys could. However, one of his attorneys, Jay Sekulow, said Sunday that he wasn't sure whether Trump would fire Mueller, only that it is a power he could exercise. Ruddy said he found Spicer's statement "bizarre." Major Garrett reports.