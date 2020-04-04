White House monitors big cities for signs of coronavirus outbreaks With over a quarter million of all known cases and a death toll of over 7,100, the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect nearly every aspect of daily American life. New York remains the epicenter of the crisis, although Dr. Deborah Birx said in a press conference on Friday that other big cities such as Chicago, Detroit and D.C. are on the White House task force’s watch as well. All but nine U.S. states are now under some sort of order to remain at home in an effort to slow the virus’ spread. Michael George reports on just some of the hardest hit areas.