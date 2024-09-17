Watch CBS News

White House seeks bump in Secret Service funding, sources say

The Biden administration is asking Congress to increase Secret Service spending after Sunday's apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump. Multiple sources tell CBS News the White House Office of Management and Budget has submitted an anomaly request warning the agency would have "insufficient resources" to increase its protective operations without more funding. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more.
