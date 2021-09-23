Live

White House calls FDA authorization of Pfizer's booster shots a "major step forward"

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency-use authorization to Pfizer for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, people with underlying health conditions and adults frequently exposed to the virus. The White House called the announcement a "major step forward" as President Biden hosted members from the progressive and moderate factions of the Democratic Party to discuss a major piece of his domestic agenda. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss.
