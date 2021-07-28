White House advises federal agencies to issue mask mandate The White House has issued a mask mandate for its own employees and is advising all federal agencies in Washington D.C., and other COVID hot spots to do the same. The Washington Post's congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor and NPR's national politics reporter Juana Summers join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details. They also discuss the next steps in the House select committee's Capitol riot investigation, and the latest on the federal response to the battle over voting.