Which films are creating most buzz for awards season? “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is lifting Hollywood to its best year in box office history. The studios have sold $11 billion worth of tickets in 2015. But the conversation goes beyond the blockbuster with the Golden Globe Awards less than two weeks away. Slate film critic Dana Stevens and ScreenCrush.com managing editor and film critic Matt Singer join “CBS This Morning” to predict which movies will clean up during awards season.