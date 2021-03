When Adolf Hitler declared war on modern art During Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in the 1930s, one of the many groups he targeted during his quest to remake the world in his image was modern artists. The Nazis confiscated works by Matisse, Van Gogh, Picasso and others, and at a historic art show in 1937 displayed modern art pieces as "degenerate art." Erin Moriarty of “48 Hours” takes us on a tour of the recreated event at the Neue Galerie in New York City.