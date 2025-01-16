What to know about DeSantis' pick to replace Rubio's Senate seat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has tapped the state's attorney general, Ashley Moody, to replace Marco Rubio in the Senate. The longtime Trump-ally was one of several state attorneys general who signed onto a lawsuit aimed at helping President-elect Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election. Washington Post national political reporter Sabrina Rodriguez and The Daily Beast senior political correspondent Juliegrace Brufke join "America Decides" to discuss.