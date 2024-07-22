What to know about delegates, campaign money as Biden drops out
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa explains what could happen to campaign finances and delegates after President Biden dropped out of the race Sunday. While Vice President Kamala Harris is the frontrunner with Biden's support, the Democratic National Convention is less than a month away and an open convention is still possible if there are challengers. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump said Biden dropping out won't change how he runs his campaign.