What to know about Biden's criticisms of Trump's proposed tariffs

President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada drew a critique from President Biden on Thursday, with Biden saying in part, "We're surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and two allies, Mexico and Canada. The last thing we need to do is begin to screw up those relationships." CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on that, the president-elect's call with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and some of the other top political news of the day.
