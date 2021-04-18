Live

Watch CBSN Live

West Virginia boy missing amid floods

The governor of West Virginia has declared a state of emergency after torrential downpours and strong winds flooded towns and knocked out power to 40,000 customers. A child is missing after being swept away by the floodwaters.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.