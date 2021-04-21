Live

WATCH: Pine needles ignite without a flame

Researchers at a fire lab in Montana are working to better understand how to prevent wildfires. CBS News' Carter Evans visited the lab, where mechanical engineer Sara McAllister demonstrated how quickly pine needles can ignite with just hot air.
