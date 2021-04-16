Philip Bump on presidential showdown in the Northeast Philip Bump, political reporter for the The Democratic race is getting bitter and nastier ahead of the New York primary. And on the Republican side, Donald Trump is in a battle to prevent his Republican delegates from switching to Ted Cruz. Philip Bump, political reporter for the Washington Post, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the impact of the upcoming contests in New York, whether House Speaker Paul Ryan might join the race amid the release of his new campaign ad and the GOP fight to prevent a Trump nomination.