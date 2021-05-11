Live

Was President Trump's tweet "a sexist smear"?

"A lightweight" was just one of the ways Pres. Trump described Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter in December, and her response was just as pointed. The senator tells 60 Minutes why she believes the president's tweet was "a sexist smear."
