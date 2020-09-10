Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
California Wildfires
Feminism Documentary
Tiger King Mystery
Planned Parenthood
Josh Bellamy
Diana Rigg
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump tells rally: "This is not a crowd of a person who comes in second place"
4 Houston police officers fired after fatal shooting
Deadly wildfires level homes and decimate communities
Trump says he didn't lie about the coronavirus
5 things to know about mass testing for COVID-19
NFL in uncharted territory as new season kicks off amid pandemic
Overseas hackers ramp up ahead of 2020 election, Microsoft says
Senate GOP fails to advance slimmed-down coronavirus relief bill
Trump's $300 in weekly jobless benefits extended to 6 weeks
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Was missing millionaire Don Lewis pushed from a plane?
"48 Hours" correspondent and pilot Richard Schlesinger takes to the air to test the theory.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue