Waffle House waitress nearly loses $1000 tip

On Mother's Day, a generous customer at a Waffle House in Raleigh, N.C., decided to give waitress Shaina Brown a $1000 tip. And, as CBSNews.com's Nick Dietz reports, restuarant policy nearly caused her to lose it all.
