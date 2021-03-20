Voters in Louisiana head to polls to fill two congressional seats Voters in Louisiana are casting their ballots Saturday to fill two open congressional seats. One district was previously held by Cedric Richmond, who now works in the Biden administration. The other was left vacant when former congressman-elect Luke Letlow died from complications from the coronavirus before he could be sworn in. Tyler Pager, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, joined CBSN's Nikki Battiste to discuss the two jungle primaries.