Local Matters: What's at stake in Virginia's gubernatorial primary election Voters in Virginia head to the polls next week to decide which Democratic candidate will win the party's nomination in the state's gubernatorial race. CBS News political associate producer Aaron Navarro has been covering the race. He spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect and what this race could tell us about the 2022 midterms and beyond.