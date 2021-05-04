Live

Watch CBSN Live

Vietnam veteran awarded Medal of Honor

President Trump awarded the nation's highest military honor to 71-year-old James McCloughan on Monday. In 1969, at the age of 23, McCloughan served in Vietnam, where he repeatedly risked his life to save wounded comrades. David Martin reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.