Video shows chilling wreckage of sunken cargo ship El Faro The NTSB released a video Sunday as part of its investigation of the vanished El Faro. An unmanned device captured the images showing the nearly 800 foot-long ship resting upright 15,000 feet underwater. The cargo ship vanished in October, steering into the path of Hurricane Joaquin on its way to Puerto Rico. Kris Van Cleave reports.