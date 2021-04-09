Live

Watch CBSN Live

Video of ISIS prison raid released

The Kurds have released video of last week's ISIS prison raid backed by U.S. Special Operations. Dozens of prisoners were freed, but an American was killed in the firefight. Elizabeth Palmer is in Northern Iraq with a report.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.