Victim in Roman Polanski sexual assault wants case dropped Samantha Geimer delivered a passionate plea to drop the case that's kept her in the headlines for the past 40 years, saying the trauma of media scrutiny has been more painful than the crime. Geimer was 13 when director Roman Polanski gave her champagne and a pill during a photoshoot and sexually assaulted her. Polanski pleaded guilty to unlawful intercourse with a minor in 1977, but fled the country to avoid prison time. Danielle Nottingham has more.