Veteran shot and killed in his own neighborhood

Twenty-one-year-old Francisco Garcia survived the battlefield in Afghanistan only to be gunned down and killed in his neighborhood near Los Angeles during his homecoming party. "48 Hours" Crimesider Reporter Michelle Sigona has the details.
