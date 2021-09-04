"CBS Mornings"
Hurricane Ida
Afghanistan Turmoil
COVID Pandemic
Biden to survey Ida damage in New York and New Jersey
Navy declares crew members of crashed helicopter dead
Fire crews gaining control of Caldor Fire
Pete and Chasten Buttigieg share photo of their new babies
Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest
Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to begin returning to New Orleans
U.S. investigates "child bride" cases among Afghan evacuees
New Zealand reports first COVID death in over 6 months
Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport
Over 50,000 Afghan evacuees expected to resettle in U.S.
Afghanistan: Latest CBS News Coverage
9-month-old on flight carrying Afghan evacuees dies in Philadelphia
U.S. effort to resettle Afghan refugees faces major hurdles
Republicans try to inject Afghanistan oversight into annual defense bill
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs says "we all have pain and anger" after 20-year war in Afghanistan
For the Taliban, taking over was easy. Running a country won't be.
An app is providing crisis alerts in Kabul amid Taliban takeover
U.S. still reeling from Hurricane Ida's impact
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the U.S., Americans are still struggling to recover from its devastating impact. At least 63 people have died and total damage is estimated at $95 billion. Elise Preston reports.
