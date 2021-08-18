U.S. races to evacuate thousands from Kabul as Afghans hold anti-Taliban protests The U.S. is racing to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans from Kabul, despite Taliban checkpoints outside of the city's main airport preventing many from escaping. Afghans are holding anti-Taliban protests following the group's swift takeover of the country. CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi reports from Afghanistan while CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joins CBSN from Washington with the latest developments.