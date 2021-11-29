U.S. imposes travel restrictions to slow spread of Omicron variant U.S. officials are imposing travel restrictions for non-U.S. citizens from South Africa and seven other nations to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports on why these officials believe the measures are necessary. Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, a professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Infection and Immunity at Columbia University, and CBSN's Tanya Rivero discuss the threat posed by the variant and U.S. officials' response to its spread.