U.S. breaks single-day coronavirus case record for August The dangers of reopening classrooms to in-person learning are being felt at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Just days after classes resumed, at least 10 students tested positive for the coronavirus, in clusters originating at two campus dormitories. It comes as the country saw more than 64,000 new cases Friday, the most in a single day in August so far. There are now more than 5.3 million infections in the U.S. Michael George reports on what the pandemic looks like in the U.S.