U.S. begins mass deportations of migrants in South Texas More than 12,000 migrants, most of them Haitian, are currently camped beneath a bridge near Del Rio, Texas. Now, the U.S. is increasing its efforts to return these people to their home countries. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez explains the situation. Then, CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.