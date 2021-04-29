Live

United passenger dragged off overbooked flight

A passenger on an overbooked United flight from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was dragged from his seat by a police officer after turning down money from the airline. The incident caused a storm on social media. Kris Van Cleave reports.
