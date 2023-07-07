White House Cocaine
Casey DeSantis
Shark Repellents
"The Summer I Turned Pretty"
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Comer seeks information from Secret Service about cocaine found in White House
Teen arrested in connection with Baltimore shooting that killed 2, injured 28
Casey DeSantis pitches voters on her husband as "parents candidate"
Dad who survived 9/11 drowns while helping child in Lake Michigan
Harvard professor believes he's found fragments of alien technology
Lyft driver who was interpreter for U.S. in Afghanistan killed in D.C.
Can shark repellents avoid your becoming shark food?
DOJ asks for stay of order barring federal contact with social media firms
Nikki McCray-Penson, Women's Basketball Hall of Famer, dies at 51
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
U.S. expected to send Ukraine cluster bombs
The Biden administration is expected to announce Friday that it will provide Ukraine with controversial cluster munitions. This comes ahead of the annual NATO summit in Europe next week. CBS News' Holly Williams reports from London.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On