Live

Watch CBSN Live

U2 announces arena tour

U2 will kick off a 19-city arena tour starting next May in Vancouver. Also, Julie Andrews returns to host “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2015” on PBS. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.