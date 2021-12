U.S. surpasses 800,000 COVID-19 deaths as new cases continue to rise The U.S. has reached another devastating milestone, surpassing 800,000 COVID-19-related deaths. Meanwhile, health officials are urging eligible Americans to get their boosters as the Omicron variant continues to spread. Dr. Annalee Baker, an associate professor of emergency medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, joined CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus headlines.