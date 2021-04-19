Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul addresses RNC

Representative Michael McCaul addressed the RNC on Monday night. Michael McCaul slammed the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton, saying they, "turned a blind eye to the danger." See his full remarks.
