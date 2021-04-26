Live

Tuscany's secret to making good wine

In the Italian countryside of Tuscany, a winemaker tells us the secret to good wine. It's not just sun and soil. The grapes at one vineyard are serenaded all day, every day by classical music. Seth Doane reports.
