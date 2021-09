Tunnel to Towers Foundation founder marks 20 years since 9/11 attacks by going the distance Tunnel to Towers began with one runner, Stephen Siller, a valiant firefighter trying to get to the Twin Towers on 9/11 any way he could. Now, tens of thousands travel that same route every year, while others are walking an even greater distance to honor his heroic sacrifice and that of his colleagues. Dana Jacobson has their story.