Trump's pick of Matt Gaetz for attorney general draws criticism

Matt Gaetz immediately resigned from the House on Wednesday following the surprising announcement that he was President-elect Donald Trump's selection for attorney general. His resignation, however, came ahead of a scheduled vote by the House Ethics Committee this week on whether to release the results of an extensive investigation into allegations against Gaetz of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, which he has denied. Scott MacFarlane reports.
