Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump's next steps as president-elect

Donald Trump is preparing to take the White House after a historic--and polarizing--win. CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett has been covering the Trump campaign since Day 1 and joins CBSN with the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.