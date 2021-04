Trump's new wall proposal sparks more controversy Donald Trump has released new details about his proposal for a border wall between the United States and Mexico. He says if Mexico doesn't pay billions of dollars for the wall, he would cut off money transfers from Mexican citizens in the U.S. to family members across the border. With analysis on Trump's memo and the 2016 race, CBSN contributors Leslie Sanchez and Lynda Tran join CBSN.